Long John Silver’s Launches Industry’s Most Exciting Franchising Incentive Campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Long John Silver’s, the country’s largest quick-service seafood restaurant chain, today announced an exciting franchise growth incentive program for 2018. The program is aimed at both existing franchisees and qualified new franchisees to drive development of LJS’ exciting new restaurant redesign.

“Growth is on the menu for Long John Silver’s,” said James O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to encourage our current franchise owners and excited to welcome qualified new franchisees. This is a great sign of the wonderful things to come for our brand.”

The 2018 Incentive Program includes no initial franchise fee, free hardware for its “drive thru of the future” initiative (digital drive thru menu system, headsets, and timer system) and a reduced royalty schedule for the first three years. For military veterans, the company is including an additional $5,000 for opening inventory.

The initial value of the incentives is approximately$40,000 ($45,000 for veterans) with the total value being many thousands of dollars more depending on the first three years of sales.

“This is our most aggressive franchising program in decades,” said David Carr, Senior Director, Franchise Operations. “We’re the leader in quick service seafood and our new restaurant design is ready to drive growth for franchisees.”

Earlier this year, Long John Silver’s opened a new flagship location in Louisville, Kentucky. The new restaurant debuted LJS’s new, refreshed look showcasing a new exterior with sleek lines, added colors and an updated, contemporary look. The new theme is the third major redesign in the brand’s history and will replace the traditional Cape Cod style design that is original to the brand’s beginning in 1969.

The innovation continues outside of the restaurant as the flagship also boasts the brand’s drive-thru of the future. Long John Silver’s is the first quick service restaurant company to install this system, featuring three 55-inch high definition digital video screens backed by cutting edge digital audio driven by a computer operated ordering and display system.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. This offering is made by prospectus only. The franchisor, Long John Silver’s, LLC is located at 10350 Ormsby Park Place, Louisville, KY 40223.

About Long John Silver’s:

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 franchised and company-owned restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver’s is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish, hand-dipped in its signature batter and lightly cooked to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

