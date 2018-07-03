Need a loan? Advice? Many business owners give staffers help

NEW YORK (AP) — When an employee needs help, many small business owners are comfortable mixing the personal with the professional and willingly provide some support.

So they'll lend staffers money or a sympathetic ear. Some will even help their high school-age employees with their homework, or building a resume.

Many bosses take an interest in their employees because they want a friendly or even family-feeling atmosphere, unlike the ambience of a big corporation. They also want staffers to feel appreciated as people, not just as workers, and know that employees who are treated well are less likely to leave.

But employment law attorneys and human resources consultants advise owners to strike a balance — there can be unintended consequences when a boss is too friendly or too generous.