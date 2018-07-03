How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

BOSTON (AP) — Advances in the field of computer vision have accelerated the race for self-driving cars, powered popular photo-tagging features on Facebook and Google and spawned Amazon's first no-checkout retail store.

But the creepier uses of artificial intelligence systems that interpret the real world have given some startups qualms. Some are saying no to lucrative markets involving all-seeing cameras that feel a little too much like "1984."

Boston-based Affectiva builds face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, but its founders decline business opportunities that involve spying on people.

Miami-based Kairos won't sell its face recognition software to law enforcement because of bias concerns. And employee unrest led Google to exit a contract to analyze military drone video footage.

For all those queasy about the new technology, however, there are other firms taking the work.