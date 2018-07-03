UN concerned over expected demolition of West Bank village

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N.'s main human rights body is expressing concern over Israel's expected demolition of a Bedouin hamlet in the West Bank.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday that demolishing the structures would be a violation of international law. It called on Israel to abandon the demolition plans and "to respect the rights of residents to remain on their land."

After years of legal battles, Israel's Supreme Court recently approved the demolition. Israel says the structures that make up the Khan al-Ahmar encampment were illegally built and pose a threat to residents because of their proximity to a highway. Critics say the move is meant to clear the way for new Jewish settlements.

Israel has pledged to resettle the residents, which the U.N. says number 180 people.