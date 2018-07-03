DQ® Brand Introduces the Limited Release of the New Americana-inspired Blizzard® Treat Featuring Soft Serve, Rock Candy, and Topped with a StarKiss® Treat

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--In a salute to Independence Day, the Dairy Queen® system is introducing two new Americana-inspired Blizzard® Treats, including the iconic brand’s most American treat ever.

The new Star Spangled Blizzard Treat pops in taste and color while offering two signature DQ treats in one. The Star Spangled Blizzard Treat is red, white and blue through and through, with festive rock candy hand-blended with DQ creamy vanilla soft serve, topped with more signature DQ vanilla soft serve with a curl, blue rock candy and finished with a DQ Stars & Stripes StarKiss Frozen Treat. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company will be offering the exclusive Star Spangled Blizzard Treat at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide, while they last, beginning on July 2.

The new Star Spangled Blizzard Treat pops in taste and color while offering two signature DQ® treats in one. The Star Spangled Blizzard Treat is red, white and blue through and through, with festive rock candy hand-blended with DQ creamy vanilla soft serve, topped with more signature DQ vanilla soft serve with a curl, blue rock candy and finished with a DQ Stars & Stripes™ StarKiss Frozen Treat.

Availability of the Star Spangled Blizzard Treat, featured for the July 4th holiday, is limited and available only in the popular mini size while supplies last. Fans who miss out on that Blizzard Treat can enjoy the new OREO®Firework Blizzard Treat, the July Blizzard Treat of the Month for all of July. The OREO Firework Blizzard Treat is an explosion of red and blue popping candy mixed with OREO cookie pieces and hand-blended with world-famous DQ creamy vanilla soft serve.

“There’s no sweeter place this summer, and particularly during the Fourth of July holiday week, to celebrate America than at Dairy Queen,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “The Star Spangled Blizzard Treat has the ‘wow’ factor. It’s fun, it looks completely different than anything else on our menu, plus it’s delicious and picture perfect. But it won’t be here for long so if fans want to experience our most American treat ever, they should come in now.”

About IDQ:

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

