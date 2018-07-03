Global Opportunity Outlook on the Smart Classroom Market 2018-2022: Key Players Featured are Apple, Cisco Systems, Foxconn Electronics, IBM and Microsoft - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--The "Global Smart Classroom Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Classroom Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Classroom Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The advent of IoT for smart classrooms will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. With the growth of digitization and automation, the traditional classrooms are being replaced with smart classrooms for increased productivity. IoT-enabled smart classrooms are equipped with tools such as multiple sensors, microcontrollers, transceivers, and appropriate protocol stack, to increase the interaction level with the students.

According to the report, the ease of teaching and increased effectiveness will drive the market growth. Smart classrooms are highly effective in comparison to traditional classrooms due to the high classroom productivity of the student and efficient activity monitoring for uninterrupted learning. Also, they offer multiple learning patterns through various learning modules.

Further, the report states that the high initial investment will impact the market growth. Smart classrooms must be equipped with advanced hardware and software, that provide students with multiple learning modules and numerous network infrastructure. The implementation of such technologies and facilities require for high capital investments.

Key Vendors

Apple Cisco Systems Foxconn Electronics IBM Microsoft

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

