Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Renovates Universal Design Guests Rooms

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will begin renovation of its ten universal design guest rooms (35.5 square meters) on the 30 th floor of our Hotel from the middle of July 2018, and add three new luxury type universal design rooms, including two 47.0 square meter and one 67.4 square meter rooms, bringing the total number of universal design rooms to 13 to be reopened in the middle of December 2018. A total of JPY400 million will be spent on the renovation of these 13 universal design rooms and four other general guest rooms, also on the 30 th floor, to raise their design and functionality as part of our Hotel’s long track record of industry leading efforts to provide easier access to a wide range of customers.

Our current universal design guest rooms were created in 2002 and their increased ease of access and greater functionality have been favorably received by a large number of various guests during the past 16 years. The current round of renovations is part of the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo’s policy of offering higher levels of satisfaction to customers with varying medical and other special needs who also seek elegant accommodations at our Hotel. Also, the renovations will expand the size of bathrooms and add new furniture with greater functionality, while maintaining the basic functionality concepts of “adjustable” and “adaptable”, which have been favorably received. At the same time, special lighting systems will be created for guests with visual impairments and other special features will be created for guests with hearing impairments.

The Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo has led the hotel industry with its various efforts to provide guests with universal design facilities and services since participating in the 1988 World Congress of Rehabilitation International. The renovations to our universal design rooms are designed to provide our guests with comfortable stays at our Hotel and are based upon the opinions and suggestions of our special needs guests and include rapidly evolving technologies and services in the realm of universal design.

