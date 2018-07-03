Markets Right Now: Stocks opening higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are opening higher Tuesday.

Energy stocks are leading the way as the price of U.S. crude jumps above $75 a barrel.

Newfield Exploration jumped 3.3 percent and Apache rose 3.4 percent, while Marathon Oil was 3.2 percent higher in early trading.

Campbell Soup is up 3.7 percent after the New York Post reported an activist investor in in talks with shareholders about potentially selling the company.

The shortened trading day will see the New York Stock Exchange close at 1 p.m. eastern ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,734. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 122 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,426. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,562.