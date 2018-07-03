Light sculpture lights up 2018 Salt & Sand Sculpture Art Festival in southwest coast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As the summer vacation has begun, Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration (SCNSAA) is warming up the 2018 Salt & Sand Sculpture Art Festival, a large-scale annual event in Taiwan’s southwest coast, with a light sculpture event at Taiwan Salt Museum that runs from July 1 to July 14.

SCNSAA director Hsu Zhen-neng (徐振能) said the Jingzaijiao salt fields in Beimen District, Tainan City is 200 hundred years old this year and is the oldest and best preserved tile-paved salt fields in Taiwan, adding they are also the only salt fields in Taiwan that mass produce solar salt.

The Salt & Sand Sculpture Art Festival, which combines innovative salt products, the salt industry culture, and scenes of beach and sea, will run from July 15 to August 31 at Qigu Salt Mountain, Taiwan Salt Museum in Tainan’s Qigu District and Ma Sha Gou 3D Painting Area in Jiangjun District, according to the agency.

“Grains of salt and sand, along with tourism, small-town stories, local culture, and art creation, are brought together to exhibit the new allure of the Southwest Coast,” the SCNSAA said.

For more information, please call 06-7800698, or visit Taiwan Salt Museum fan club (Chinese) or the southwest coast fan club (Chinese).

(photo from SCNSAA website)