Quantzig’s Telecom Industry Client Minimized the Wastage of Marketing Dollars With Analytics – Book a Solution Demo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics study on the telecom industry. A telecom service provider wanted to measure, analyze, and manage marketing performance to optimize ROI.

According to the experts at Quantzig, “Telecom service providers will have to develop innovative approaches to address the growing data needs of their customers.”

The telecom industry has always handled huge volumes of data related to customers, operations, and transactions. Over the past few years, popular telecom service providers have executed numerous techniques to process these data sets, which include statistical analysis, data mining, and knowledge management among others. On an average, telecom service providers make billions of records on a daily basis, and it needs continuous monitoring and analysis in real-time or near real-time to generate maximum benefits.

The marketing analytics solution helped the client to measure marketing ROI while augmenting their marketing spend, improving customer experience, and maximizing overall profitability. The client was also able to improve sales effectiveness and minimize wastage of marketing dollars.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

