30 years later, US downing of Iran flight haunts relations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is marking the 30th anniversary of the U.S. Navy shooting down of an Iranian commercial airline, killing 290 people.

The July 3, 1988 downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the U.S. Navy remains one of the haunting moments that the Iranian government points to in its decades-long distrust of America.

Today, as Iran grapples with the United States pulling out of the nuclear deal with world powers, officials have linked their current woes to the 1988 disaster, insisting again that America cannot be trusted.