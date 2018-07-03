Piedmont HealthCare Leverages Cohesity’s Web-Scale, Hyperconverged Secondary Storage Platform to Efficiently Manage Data Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that Piedmont HealthCare, a large physician-owned and directed multi-specialty group in North Carolina, deployed Cohesity’s revolutionary platform to achieve tangible cost and time savings, and to efficiently manage explosive data growth. Piedmont Healthcare was able to simplify and streamline its system administration and file sharing processes and put itself in position to adapt to upcoming trends and requirements for secondary data management.

Piedmont Healthcare turned to Cohesity’s partner SHI, a global provider of IT products and services, to identify a comprehensive secondary data solution along with a replacement system for primary storage. Before implementing Cohesity, Piedmont was forced to dedicate extensive time and personnel to keep its previous data management solutions up and running properly, including an especially resource-intensive process for adding virtual machines. Failures were common and often required more than a week of troubleshooting and mandated tickets for resolution. The IT team lacked modern capabilities like auto-discovery and auto-protect and was running on an old version of Java because the current version was not supported under its previous architecture.

Piedmont chose Cohesity due to its lower operating costs, overall ease of use and intuitive interface, and additional capabilities such as built-in apps like Password Detector, allowing the company to eventually be able to scan files that are backed up for stored passwords. Cohesity provided additional capabilities that will allow the medical provider to work with end users to store and analyze private data securely.

The healthcare organization deployed Cohesity 2500 hyperconverged node appliances for secure backup for over 100 VMs, up to five SQL backups, as well as one physical server. Piedmont used Pure Storage for its mission-critical workloads, and deployed Cohesity at the same time to implement a modern infrastructure with seamless integration between the two solution providers, ensuring simplified management and a smooth rollout.

“The usual indication of a successful product launch is if the implementation is considered a ‘non-event’. The introduction of the Cohesity solution at PHC was disruptive, in a very positive way, and the team is still jockeying for day-to-day ownership of backups, something I’ve never seen before,” said Byron Williams, IT infrastructure manager, Piedmont HealthCare.

Using Cohesity, Piedmont HealthCare has achieved several key benefits:

Saved up to 40 percent on OpEx costs for the company. Features like auto-discovery and auto-protect expanded ability to respond to end users. The company saw a 2-to-1 data reduction ratio with Cohesity, freeing up more than 60 percent of its storage cluster and seeing great capacity benefit with Cohesity data deduplication. Upgrades are now possible without bringing down a machine, and without outside vendor assistance in significantly less time and with no excess cost. A modern secondary storage solution enabled faster file recovery and significant time savings.

