Philippines 'sorry' for massive brawl with Australia at basketball World Cup qualifier

The Philippine government on Tuesday expressed regret over a massive brawl between the Philippines and Australia teams during an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2019 Asian qualifier.

"It was of course the height of being unsportsmanlike," said Harry Roque, spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. "But at the same time we appreciate that it's something we have to be sorry about because it should never have happened."

But other Philippine officials were less regretful about the incident. Robert Puno, vice-chairman of the Philippines' basketball association, said he was proud of how his country's players didn't stand down during the confrontation.

"I think we stood our ground and I think I'm proud of the Gilas Pilipinas boys for standing our ground, fighting for the Filipino people," Puno said.

Eurohoops shared a slow-motion video of the extended brawl on Twitter.

Disciplinary proceedings

The incident started when a Philippine player caught an opposing player with his elbow, triggering a violent escalation with players on both sides punching and kicking their opponents.

After the fight, several players were ejected on both sides of the court, with the Philippines only able to field three players while Australia put up five.

Read more: FBI probes Adidas in basketball bribery case

FIBA later announced that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against both teams, saying "the decision(s) will be communicated in the coming days."

Philippine officials are hoping that any disciplinary measures do not impact its position as host of the FIBA World Cup in 2023.

'Bruised and battered'

Basketball Australia chief executive Anthony Moore said Australia's players "accept our responsibility for our role in last night's incident," but they were "in fear of their physical safety" after the brawl.

"Physically our players are fine, they're — you know — bruised and battered," said Moore. "Our athletes and coaches actually stayed on the court for a considerable amount of time, [it was] the safest place for our players and our coaches."

Read more: The basketball acrobats of the 'Dunking Devils'

The match was called off at the end of the third quarter after the Philippines were left with only one player due to fouls. It ended with Australia leading 89-53.

ls/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.