Malaysia arrests ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak over 1MDB corruption

Malaysian authorities on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Najib Razak in connection to an anti-graft investigation.

Najib has been at the center of a political scandal involving the debt-stricken 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund after nearly $700 million were reportedly diverted to the ex-premier's personal accounts.

The main points:

Roughly $4.5 billion (€3.9 billion) were misappropriated from the 1MDB state fund, according to the US Justice Department.

The new government reopened investigations into the missing funds in May, saying previous probes had been suppressed by Najib's government.

Anti-corruption prosecutors have been building a case against Najib for embezzlement and bribery with government funds, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last month.

Najib has consistently denied involvement in wrongdoing at the 1MDB, which he founded in 2009.

Why now?

Mahathir's Alliance of Hope beat Najib's National Front at the polls in May, giving them power to form the next government and, as such, re-open investigations into corruption at 1MDB.

Last month, anti-corruption investigators said a treasure trove of cash, jewelry, handbags and watches seized during raids at Najib's properties in May was worth more than $270 million (€234 million). Since then, Mahathir has said prosecutors have built "an almost perfect case" against Najib.

What happens next?

Malaysian authorities said Najib would be brought before a court on Wednesday and be charged. However, they have yet to unveil the specific charges that are to be brought against him.

More to follow…

ls/msh (Reuters, AP)

