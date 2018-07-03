Loew staying on as Germany coach despite World Cup exit

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Loew is staying on despite the team's first-round World Cup exit.

The German football federation (DFB) says it was informed by Loew that he wished to remain and "rebuild the team with a view to the upcoming tasks in the future."

Loew held talks with DFB officials, who in turn promised him support, and he was "trusted to draw the right conclusions from the World Cup exit."

Germany, the defending champion, finished bottom of its group after loses to Mexico and South Korea.

Loew, who has been in charge since 2006, had his contract extended in May through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.