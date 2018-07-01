Taiwan welcomes Mandarin teachers from India for teaching Mandarin training workshop

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Education has welcomed Indian Mandarin teachers to Taiwan to participate in the first-ever two-week workshop of Mandarin teaching and culture exchange.

The welcoming ceremony of the 10 Indian teachers was held on July 3 at the Taipei University of Education.

In recent years, Mandarin has emerged as a foreign language that attracts a big number of learners worldwide. In India, Chinese is the most popular second language as the Indian government offers Chinese courses in the list of elective foreign languages at schools.

According to CNA, the ten selected Chinese teachers are working at universities, secondary and primary schools in different cities of India. Additionally, they had an interview with Taiwan representative in India Tien Chung-kwang before coming to Taiwan.

Professor Kaushal Kishore Chandel from the China and Southeast Asia Study Center at Jawaharlal Nehru University said that Chinese language textbooks used in India were outdated and needed updating with modern teaching contexts. He hoped that Mandarin teachers would find good Mandarin textbooks and useful teaching materials in Taiwan.

The two-week workshop is particularly designed for Indian Mandarin teachers with a diverse curriculum that focuses on both academic study and practical training, including Chinese phonetics, Chinese character structure analysis, and several Chinese culture experiences and field trips.

At the end of the workshop, the Indian teachers will be given a teaching textbook written and published in Taiwan in the hope that they can be able to apply what has been trained during the workshop and teach Chinese effectively in the classrooms. Besides, MOE expects the Indian teachers can enhance the motivation of students to come to Taiwan and hopes to further expand the collaboration with India in Mandarin language teaching, teachers and teaching materials.