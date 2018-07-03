Market Intelligence Study for a Packaging Machine Manufacturer - Request a Proposal Now | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence study on the packaging machine manufacturing industry. A packaging machine manufacturer wanted to find solutions to the key business challenges faced by the client which included – different data sources within and across all business units spread globally and manual planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005212/en/

Market Intelligence for a Leading Packaging Machine Manufacturer Impact of BI on Turnkey Decision-Making and Business Planning (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti, “In the wake of sustainability challenges, consumer groups, government organizations, and environmentalists have been continuously voicing their concerns regarding the waste generated by the packaging industry.”

to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

In the current competitive business environment, packaging machine manufacturers are struggling to develop better machinery to appeal to the constantly changing customers’ preferences. Also, packaging machine manufacturers function in an environment where the decrease of the packaging materials acts both as a market demand and a major regulatory requirement. Firms operating in the packaging industry must adjust to the fact that sustainability has become an indispensable design criterion for packaging materials and systems that depend on their machines.

The market intelligence solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to measure numerous factors influencing their growth in the packaging industry. The client was able to extract raw data from various sources and their conversion into the information needed for accurate decision making.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Obtain a holistic view of the entire market Facilitate the extraction of raw data from disparate sources To know more about our market intelligence solution,

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Looking out for emerging trends in the packaging industry Investing in technology upgrades, new innovations, and BI tools To read more about the scope of our engagement,

View the complete market intelligence study here:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005212/en/

CONTACT: Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING PACKAGING

SOURCE: Infiniti Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/03/2018 08:03 AM/DISC: 07/03/2018 08:04 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005212/en