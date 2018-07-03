KB Home Appoints Rob McGibney to Regional President

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Rob McGibney has been promoted to regional president for its Southwest markets. In this capacity, McGibney is responsible for overseeing the builder’s local teams and operations across Arizona and Nevada, including land acquisitions, land development, home construction, customer service, purchasing, sales, and marketing.

“Rob McGibney is a strong leader who has done a tremendous job in every position he has held here at KB Home,” said Matt Mandino, KB Home’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “As president of our Las Vegas division and most recently as regional general manager for our Phoenix and Tucson operations, Rob helped drive our continued success in the region. I am confident that he will continue to excel in his expanded role.”

McGibney began his career at KB Home 18 years ago as a financial analyst, rising through the ranks to his appointment as Las Vegas division president in 2010 and as Arizona regional general manager in 2016. He is a current board member of the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, and formerly served as President of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the Nevada State Home Builders Association. McGibney holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Missouri State University as well as a Nevada General Contractors License.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

