Finch breaks own T20 record score as Aussies crush Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Aaron Finch smashed 172 off only 76 balls and broke his own world record of highest individual score in a Twenty20 as Australia crushed Zimbabwe by 100 runs in tri-series cricket on Tuesday.

Finch plundered 10 sixes and 16 boundaries, and powered Australia to 229-2. He also featured in a record-breaking 223-run first-wicket stand with D'Arcy Short, who made 46.

Zimbabwe struggled for the second straight match and was restricted to 129-9. Andrew Tye took 3-12 and Ashton Agar picked up 2-16.

Australia sits on top of the table with two victories from two matches after it also defeated Pakistan by nine wickets on Monday.

Finch held the previous record of highest individual knock when he made 156 against England at Southampton in 2013.