Art Formosa 2018 to take place at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural & Creative Park, July 13-15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Art Formosa 2018, which will take place at Eslite Hotel in Taipei’s Songshan Cultural & Creative Park from July 13 through July 15, will feature pièces de résistance of 70 art galleries from home and abroad.

The predecessor of Art Formosa was Formosa Art Show, which was first held at Le Meridien Taipei in 2015. Since the first show, which was well received by art enthusiasts, the show has adopted the form of hotel art fair. This year's exhibits will be housed from Eslite Hotel’s 5th floor to 10th floor as well as in warehouses No. 2 and No.3 of Songshan Cultural & Creative Park. A ticket is required for admission to the fair.

Art works of many famed international artists, including Michael Craig-Martin, Irving Kriesberg, and Takanao Kaneko, will be displayed in the show. The exhibits will include paintings, sculptures, multimedia, and other forms.

Four art forums will be held on Eslite Hotel’s 16th floor on July 13. For more information, please visit the show’s official website.

(photo courtesy of Art Formosa 2018)