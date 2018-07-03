Zimbabwe vs Australia T20 Tri-series Scoreboard

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday of the T20 tri-series match between Zimbabwe and Australia at Harare Sports Club:
|Australia
Aaron Finch hit wicket b Muzarabani 172
D'Arcy Short c Moor b Muzarabani 46
Glenn Maxwell not out 0
Marcus Stoinis not out 1
Extras: (5lb, 5w) 10
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 229
Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-223, 2-228.
Did not bat: Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake.
Bowling: John Nyumbu 3-0-44-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-38-2 (3w), Chris Mpofu 4-0-53-0 (2w), Tendai Chisoro 4-0-19-0, Ryan Burl 2-0-30-0, Chamu Chibhabha 2-0-19-0, Solomon Mire 1-0-21-0.
|Zimbabwe
Chamu Chibhabha c Carey b Richardson 18
Solomon Mire c Stoinis b Stanlake 28
Hamilton Masakadza st Carey b Agar 12
Tarisai Musakanda lbw b Agar 10
Peter Moor c and b Tye 19
Elton Chigumbura c Short b Tye 7
Ryan Burl c Richardson b Tye 10
Tendai Chisoro c Agar b Maxwell 6
Chris Mpofu c Short b Stoinis 3
Blessing Muzarabani not out 1
John Nyumbu not out 6
Extras: (1lb, 8w) 9
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 129
Overs: 20
Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-57, 3-71, 4-90, 5-98, 6-101, 7-108, 8-121, 9-122
Bowling: Billy Stanlake 3-0-39-1 (3w), Jhye Richardson 4-0-23-1 (2w), Ashton Agar 4-1-16-2, D'Arcy Short 2-0-20-0, Andrew Tye 4-1-12-3, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-7-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-11-1 (3w).
Result: Australia won by 100 runs.
Toss: Zimbabwe.
Umpires: Jeremiah Matibiri, Zimbabwe, and Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe
TV umpire: Russell Tiffin, Zimbabwe. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.