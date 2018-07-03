Zimbabwe vs Australia T20 Tri-series Scoreboard

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday of the T20 tri-series match between Zimbabwe and Australia at Harare Sports Club:

Australia

Aaron Finch hit wicket b Muzarabani 172

D'Arcy Short c Moor b Muzarabani 46

Glenn Maxwell not out 0

Marcus Stoinis not out 1

Extras: (5lb, 5w) 10

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 229

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-223, 2-228.

Did not bat: Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: John Nyumbu 3-0-44-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-38-2 (3w), Chris Mpofu 4-0-53-0 (2w), Tendai Chisoro 4-0-19-0, Ryan Burl 2-0-30-0, Chamu Chibhabha 2-0-19-0, Solomon Mire 1-0-21-0.

Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha c Carey b Richardson 18

Solomon Mire c Stoinis b Stanlake 28

Hamilton Masakadza st Carey b Agar 12

Tarisai Musakanda lbw b Agar 10

Peter Moor c and b Tye 19

Elton Chigumbura c Short b Tye 7

Ryan Burl c Richardson b Tye 10

Tendai Chisoro c Agar b Maxwell 6

Chris Mpofu c Short b Stoinis 3

Blessing Muzarabani not out 1

John Nyumbu not out 6

Extras: (1lb, 8w) 9

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 129

Overs: 20

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-57, 3-71, 4-90, 5-98, 6-101, 7-108, 8-121, 9-122

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 3-0-39-1 (3w), Jhye Richardson 4-0-23-1 (2w), Ashton Agar 4-1-16-2, D'Arcy Short 2-0-20-0, Andrew Tye 4-1-12-3, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-7-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-11-1 (3w).

Result: Australia won by 100 runs.

Toss: Zimbabwe.

Umpires: Jeremiah Matibiri, Zimbabwe, and Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe

TV umpire: Russell Tiffin, Zimbabwe. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.