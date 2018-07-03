Head of Poland's top court vows to resist removal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland's Supreme Court has vowed to resist the government's steps to remove her from the post under a new retirement regulations that she has called a "purge."

Malgorzata Gersdorf insisted Tuesday that her term runs until 2020, as guaranteed by the constitution. Yet, she said she is expecting President Andrzej Duda will tell her to go during a meeting later in the day.

A new law adopted by the ruling right-wing party is forcing Gersdorf and many other Supreme Court judges aged 65 and above to retire, as of Wednesday.

The law has drawn condemnation from the European Union, which has opened sanctioning procedures that could potentially strip Poland of its EU voting rights. The government insists it is improving Poland's justice system.