Taiwan’s draft legislation now open to foreigner input

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's online platform that allows for citizens to have their say on public policy, Join (公共政策平台) will now enable foreigners to have their voices heard, reported CNA.

Foreigners who have an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) are now able to access Join's website and provide input on all draft regulations related to trade, investment, and intellectual property rights laws.

Comments on draft legislation can be made on join.gov.tw after a brief registration process. The website is currently only available in Chinese.

Taiwanese citizens have had this opportunity since January 2017, when the Executive Yuan mandated that all relevant draft legislation must be given a 60 day view period in which the public and business communities are given a chance to comment.

In response, Join was set up as a means to facilitate improved two-way communication between the government and the community.

If a draft policy receives 5,000 comments and counter-proposals, the relevant government department must form a specific response within two months and publish it on Join.

Chuang Ming-fen (莊明芬), deputy head of the Information Department of the National Development Council said that public participation through Join was creating creative insights and policy advice.

In principal, Join allows for more efficient and greater public participation in public affairs, leading to more robust public policy.

The change to allow foreigners to contribute to Join was made as part of a range of sweeping changes to improve the platform's ease of use. The platform was improved by making account registration more flexible, simplifying the process to add your say and the website layout was improved.