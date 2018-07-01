  1. Home
Next tropical storm likely to bypass Taiwan for Japan

Depression near Guam could develop into Tropical Storm Maria

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/03 17:53

Tropical Storm Prapiroon is likely to be followed by Tropical Storm Maria (image courtesy of Central Weather Bureau).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A tropical depression near Guam was likely to turn into Tropical Storm Maria but would bypass Taiwan and head for Japan instead, the Central Weather Bureau said Tuesday.

As the depression was still distant from Taiwan, it was difficult to make accurate predictions about its development, but the next storm’s impact on Taiwan was likely to be limited, the Central News Agency reported.

Tropical Storm Maria was most likely to move in the direction of Japan instead, forecasters said.

Strong winds around Taipei Tuesday and flooding from the historic city of Lukang down to Kaohsiung in the south over the past few days were blamed on Tropical Storm Prapiroon, which was still hampering air traffic between Taiwan on the one hand and Japan and South Korea on the other hand.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prapiroon was moving in a general northerly direction over the straits between South Korea and the Japanese island of Kyushu.
