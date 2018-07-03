  1. Home
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles southern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.5 temblor rocks southern Taiwan's Taitung County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/03 17:47

CWB map of earthquake near Taitung.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook southern Taiwan's Taitung County at 5:20 p.m. this afternoon (July 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of the temblor was located 47 kilometers north-northwest of Taitung County Hall, at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 4 was registered in Kaohsiung City, an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taitung County, an intensity level of 2 was registered in Chiayi County and Yunlin County, and an intensity level of 1 was felt in Tainan City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Chiayi City, Changhua County, Nantou County, and Taichung City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

 
