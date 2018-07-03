South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean basketball players have arrived in North Korea's capital for a series of games that the two Koreas hope will foster a spirit of detente generated by the recent North-South summit meetings.

The 50 players arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday on two military aircraft.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon headed the delegation, which included 20 government officials and support staff and dozens of South Korean reporters.

North Korea's deputy sports minister, Won Kil U, led the North's welcoming party.

The South Korean male and female basketball players are expected to play four matches with North Koreans on Wednesday and Thursday. It was not clear whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would attend any of the games.