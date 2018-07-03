4 children orphaned after parents drown trying to save them from New Taipei river

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Four children became orphans yesterday after both their parents drowned trying to rescue two of them from a river in New Taipei City's Shuangxi District yesterday afternoon (July 2), reported CNA.

Yesterday afternoon, a 44-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) and his 34-year-old wife surnamed Chang (張) and their four children went hiking along Wantan River. At approximately 2 p.m., as they were hiking along the edge of the river, the couple's nine-year-old daughter accidentally slipped into deep water and was starting to sink under.

The couple's 13-year-old son jumped into the water to save his sister, and he managed to drag her to the shore, but he too felt that he was starting to drown and cried out for help.

Lin leaped in to try to help his son, but his legs apparently began to cramp up and he was having difficulty swimming. Chang tried to extend a piece of wood out for him to grab on to, but it was out of reach.

Chang then also went into the water to save her husband, but she also apparently suffered leg cramps and also began sink rapidly. Both Lin and Chang sank beneath the surface, while their son was able to pull himself ashore.

The son ran to a nearby home and called for help and the couple was plucked from the water five minutes later. However, neither was showing vital signs and paramedics were unable to resuscitate them.

Both parents were declared dead at 5 p.m. yesterday.