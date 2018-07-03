Menarini and Orion Sign Regional Partnerships in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd (“Menarini Asia-Pacific”), a member of the Italian largest biopharmaceutical company Menarini Group, and Orion Corporation have signed a multi-year licensing agreement for Menarini Asia-Pacific to distribute and commercialize several of Orion’s Easyhaler® products in 10 countries in Asia-Pacific region.

The countries involved in the partnership are China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea. Orion’s proprietary dry-powder inhaler Easyhaler® is used for administering medication for the treatment of asthma and COPD.

“Menarini is excited about this partnership with Orion in Asia-Pacific Region. Menarini has engaged in respiratory therapeutic area for many years, particularly asthma and COPD. It is one of the key areas of development for Menarini. Orion’s products will contribute strongly to the expansion of our respiratory portfolio”, said Albert Lim, CEO at Menarini Asia-Pacific.

“We are delighted with this partnership opportunity with Menarini. As we in Orion have been investing long term on developing valuable know-how to develop world class products with our Easyhaler technology, we are very glad to enlarge our co-operation with Menarini to the new territory. We have already learned to appreciate highly Menarini capabilities as well as professional collaboration in EU”, said Markku Huhta-Koivisto, Senior Vice President of Orion's Proprietary Products division.

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is part of the world’s largest Italian biopharmaceutical company with a heritage since 1886 and over 17,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini has an established presence in 13 key healthcare markets with over 3,000 sales, marketing and support professionals.

Supported by the Group’s R&D, Manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities, Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management with diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Primary Care, Allergy/Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Specialty Care and Men’s Health.

Menarini has a strong partnering tradition. As companies reprioritize portfolios and seek experienced partners to gain market access in this heterogeneous environment, Menarini is a trusted European partner who can be the gateway for companies that want to tap into the Asia-Pacific growth story.

For more information about Menarini Asia-Pacific, please visit www.menariniapac.com.

About Orion Corporation

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's adjusted net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1,034 million and the company had about 3,200 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

