Thai official says cave boys may have to dive despite danger

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — A top Thai official says heavy rains forecast for the coming days could worsen floods in a mountain cave, forcing authorities to speed up their extraction of the 12 boys and the soccer coach who are trapped there.
Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said Tuesday that the boys may need to swim out using diving equipment ahead of the bad weather.
He said they plan to bring the boys out via the same complicated route through which their rescuers entered.
While efforts are to pump out the floodwaters continue, Anupong said it's clear some area cannot be drained and in order to get out the boys may need to use diving gear while being guided by two professional divers each.
He conceded that if something went awry, it could be "life-threatening."