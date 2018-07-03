Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG Establishes Global Scientific Department

RAPPERSWIL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Neovii continues to strengthen its leadership team and capabilities with the appointment of Richard Sachse as Global Chief Scientific Officer. With the appointment of Dr. Sachse, Neovii has set up a Global Scientific Department which comprises all regulatory, medical, and development activities globally.

Neovii’s CEO Juergen Pohle commented: “By establishing a Global Scientific Department, Neovii makes another step forward to become a leading biopharmaceutical company in the transplantation segment.” He added: “We are very excited that Richard joins Neovii and will establish the new Global Scientific Department. His deep understanding and long-term experience in clinical development and regulatory activities, as well as his know-how and strong leadership skills, make him the right person to push this role forward and to drive the business into our next chapter.” Dr. Sachse will also join Neovii’s Global Leadership Team.

Dr. Sachse previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, and Chief Medical Officer at Æterna Zentaris. In this role Dr. Sachse succeeded in designing and completing development programs for FDA drug approval. He draws on more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry not only at Æterna Zentaris, but also with Boehringer Ingelheim, UCB, Schwarz Biosciences, Peptor, and Bayer.

Richard Sachse pointed out: “I am excited to join Neovii and to build the new Global Scientific Department comprising regulatory, medical, and development activities. Driving Neovii to become a full-fledged pharmaceutical company is a challenging but rewarding task, and I am certain that my previous experience will highly benefit Neovii. I am enthusiastic to begin working with our in-licensing partners to provide better paths to key markets for the most innovative lines of treatments in transplantation and rare diseases.”

Neovii also appointed former Pfizer executive Alfred Doucette as Global CFO at the beginning of the year. Alfred Doucette has held several senior finance positions within Pfizer and was most recently the Commercial Director for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare for the SEE/CIS/Baltics/Greece & Cyprus, Israel and Turkey regions, bringing a huge wealth of experience in financial management.

About Neovii

Neovii is an independent, dynamic, rapidly-growing and global biopharmaceutical company with a patient-focused mission to develop and market novel life-transforming therapies.

Neovii has been dedicated for over three decades to improving the outcomes in transplantation medicine and the treatment options for hemato-oncological as well as immune disorders.

Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG’s global headquarters is located in Rapperswil, Switzerland and has a branch office in Lexingtion MA, USA. Its biotechnology manufacturing facility is in Graefelfing, Germany. Neovii’s products are available in over 50 countries worldwide.

