Greek defense minister: No ratification for Macedonia deal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The head of the Greek government's junior coalition partner says he will not allow a deal the country recently made with neighboring Macedonia over the latter's name to be ratified until it has voter approval, either through general elections or a referendum.

Tuesday's statements by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who is the head of the right-wing Independent Greeks party, indicate he is prepared to bring down the coalition government over the deal that renames the other country North Macedonia.

Greece has long objected to its northern neighbor's name, saying it implies claims on the Greek province of the same name. The deal reached last month has met with strong objections in both countries, with opponents saying it concedes too much to the other side.

Kammenos vowed to prevent the deal's ratification in parliament.