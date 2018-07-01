Military equipment on its way back to Taiwan after break with Burkina Faso

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A cargo of military hardware on its way to Burkina Faso will return to Taiwan in late August following the break in relations between the two countries, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday.

Last May 24, Taiwan announced that the Central African country had broken off diplomatic relations and was recognizing China. The switch led to Taiwan’s military cancelling plans for the delivery of three helicopters and 50 Humvees.

However, a cargo of unspecified military hardware had already been transshipped through Malaysia on its way to Burkina Faso, the Central News Agency reported. As a result of the diplomatic break, the military ordered the shipping company to stop its delivery and to turn the cargo around.

The goods would arrive back in Taiwan in late August, while there were already plans for their new usage, CNA reported. Military officials were unwilling to tell lawmakers Tuesday whether the hardware would be sent to another destination or handled domestically.

Earlier in May, the Dominican Republic also switched recognition to Beijing, leaving Taiwan with a total of 18 official diplomatic allies, most of them small or impoverished nations in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, with only the kingdom of eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in Africa, and only the Vatican in Europe.