  1. Home
  2. Politics

Military equipment on its way back to Taiwan after break with Burkina Faso

Ministry of National Defense mum about plans for its usage

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/03 16:54

The flag of Burkina Faso coming down in Taiwan last May 24. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A cargo of military hardware on its way to Burkina Faso will return to Taiwan in late August following the break in relations between the two countries, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday.

Last May 24, Taiwan announced that the Central African country had broken off diplomatic relations and was recognizing China. The switch led to Taiwan’s military cancelling plans for the delivery of three helicopters and 50 Humvees.

However, a cargo of unspecified military hardware had already been transshipped through Malaysia on its way to Burkina Faso, the Central News Agency reported. As a result of the diplomatic break, the military ordered the shipping company to stop its delivery and to turn the cargo around.

The goods would arrive back in Taiwan in late August, while there were already plans for their new usage, CNA reported. Military officials were unwilling to tell lawmakers Tuesday whether the hardware would be sent to another destination or handled domestically.

Earlier in May, the Dominican Republic also switched recognition to Beijing, leaving Taiwan with a total of 18 official diplomatic allies, most of them small or impoverished nations in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, with only the kingdom of eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in Africa, and only the Vatican in Europe.
Burkina Faso
diplomacy
military exchanges
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ambassador to eSwatini suffers stroke
2018/06/26 15:00
Taiwan Air Force conducts successful flight test of Sky Sword II missiles
2018/06/25 10:43
Officials from Taiwan ally Solomon Islands visit China
2018/06/16 20:43
Taiwan 'won't sit idly by' while China's flexes muscles: ex-minister
2018/06/14 19:30
Brent Christensen to be inaugurated new AIT Director on June 12 in Taipei
2018/06/09 12:23