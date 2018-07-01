Consumer Foundation protests 'beer flavored ice cream' sold at Taiwan's Family Marts 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This summer in Taiwan Family Mart along with the Taiwanese brewery SUNMAI (金色三麥) are teaming up to offer a snack just for adults, beer flavored ice cream.

The beer flavored ice cream is available at select Family Mart locations since June 4. The flavor is based on the SUNMAI stout beer, and is reportedly mildly sweet and creamy, with a aftertaste similar to the stout beer.

It reportedly contains less than .5 percent alcohol, which is the legal limit allowed for alcohol in food products in Taiwan’s market.

However, what may sound like an excellent idea has already created some negative reactions among those who worry that drinking is becoming an increasingly serious problem in Taiwan, specifically the Consumers Foundation of Chinese Taipei (中華民國消費者文教基金會).

The promotion of the beer flavored ice cream by Family Mart has prompted the Consumers Foundation to lobby with the authorities to change the legal limit of alcohol in food products from .5 percent to .05 percent, reports Liberty Times.

The Foundation was alarmed when they found out that Family Mart was passing out vouchers for the beer flavored ice cream. The Foundation argues that the ice cream will encourage drinking among young people, and that it may contribute to an increase in alcoholism in society.



The chairman of the foundation, You Kai-hsiung (游開雄) believes that the higher the percentage of alcohol in food products like the Family Mart ice cream, the higher the likelihood that children who do try the foods, will develop a drinking habit later in life.

The foundation hopes that someday Taiwan will lower its legal limit for alcohol in food products to be in line with the EU, which enforces a limit of .05 percent.

In the meantime, the beer flavored ice cream remains available for responsible adults at select Family Mart locations for NT$35 per cup.