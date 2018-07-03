Stepson of Malaysia's ex-PM quizzed over graft

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's anti-corruption agency is questioning Riza Aziz, the stepson of former premier Najib Razak and a Hollywood film producer, as part of probe into alleged theft and money-laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Alleged corruption at the 1MDB fund helped bring on the unexpected defeat of Najib's coalition in May 9 polls. The new government reopened investigations that were stifled while Najib was in office.

Riza was solemn as he arrived at the anti-graft office Tuesday and didn't speak to reporters.

U.S. investigators say Riza's company, Red Granite Pictures Inc., used money stolen from 1MDB to finance Hollywood films including the Martin Scorsese-directed "The Wolf of Wall Street." Red Granite agreed in March to pay the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims it benefited from the 1MDB scandal.