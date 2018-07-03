Academic fired from Chinese university post for critiquing China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Associate Provost Stephen Morgan was removed from his administrative role at the University of Nottingham Ningbo in China by communist party officials for writing an article critiquing the Chinese government, according to reports.

Morgan wrote an article for the university's online magazine "Asia Dialogue" in which he criticized the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Financial Times of London reports that six months after publication, the senior administrator was removed from his post due to the article.

In a blow to academic freedom, it is believed that Morgan was removed from his post by communist party officials for criticizing the party. They pressured the school into releasing Morgan from his post, arguing that the article had embarrassed the university.

The article written by Morgan was entitled "The 19th Party Congress and China's Sorrow." The website is not owned by the university and therefore has a degree of independence regarding what it publishes.

Morgan confirmed to the Financial Times of London that he was no longer in a managerial capacity at the university, but was still at the university in an academic role.

The university said that routine changes to the management board occur at the university annually, as staff come and go.

According to people close to the matter, Morgan was a critic of the Chinese government blocking foreign text books and broader government regulations placing various restrictions on the university.

University of Nottingham Ningbo, China is China's first joint-venture university with around 5,500 students currently enrolled. The majority of which are Chinese nationals.

More than 2,000 joint university ventures have taken shape in China since 2004.

In a sign of growing ideological control in China, new regulations now force foreign-funded universities to place communist officials on management boards, reports Financial Times. Further, President Xi has recently put a stop on founding new joint universities in the country.