Mayor of Philippine city assassinated at public ceremony 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Monday morning, July 2, the mayor of the Philippine city of Tanauan in Batangas province south of Manila was assassinated in public during a flag raising ceremony.



The mayor, Antonio Halili, died on his way to the hospital from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The assailant remains at large and unidentified.

The mayor reportedly courted controversy by publicly shaming those arrested on drug related charges, by parading them in front of angry crowds as part of the now infamous drug-war initiated by Philippine President Duterte.



Upon news of the attack and the mayor’s death, some Philippine news media outlets reported that the mayor himself was supposedly involved in the illicit drug trade.

The mayor was reportedly on Duterte’s “narco list” which many media outlets have pointed out, implying that the targeted killing may have been sanctioned by the central government under Duterte.



On Monday evening President Duterte spoke on the slaying and claimed that the mayor “got what he deserved” because of his involvement with the illegal drug trade, reports Rappler.

The president claimed that “He pretended to shame addicts by parading them, but he was involved, it was him.” Duterte also likened Halili to two other mayors that have died during his administration, both having been killed in police drug raid operations.



After very explicitly declaring that those involved with the drug trade will be killed, including those on Dutere’s list of so called “narcopoliticians,” there appears to be ample room for speculation on the possible involvement of the central government in the assassination plot.

The daughter of the mayor fired back and defended her father’s legacy, while claiming that the president is misinformed on her father.



Rappler quoted the daughter Angeline Halili “I cant blame (Duterte) for that, he’s so misinformed. I believe that if he would even try to grieve with me and our family, with us, he would see, and realize and see for himself that we have a decent, legal, very, very legal, and simple life. We’re just a family of entrepreneurs.”

According to reports, Mayor Halili’s name appeared on the president’s “narco-list” in 2017 for suspected involvement in the drug trade, but Halili consistently denied the allegations.