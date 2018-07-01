Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles Batangas of Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Several cities in the Philippines were rattled by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday at 12:25 p.m. Taiwan time, according to GMA News Online.

The epicenter of the quake was located 54 kilometers west of Nasugbu, Batangas at a depth of 116 kilometers.

The quake was felt strongest in Lubang and Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro, at an intensity level of 4, which causes hanging objects to swing noticeably.

Citizens in the capital of Manila also felt the quake at an intensity level of 2.

No damage has been reported from the temblor but Philippine authorities said there will be aftershocks, the report said.