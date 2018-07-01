  1. Home
  2. World

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles Batangas of Philippines

No damage or tsunami was reported after the quake 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/03 15:08

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Several cities in the Philippines were rattled by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday at 12:25 p.m. Taiwan time, according to GMA News Online.

The epicenter of the quake was located 54 kilometers west of Nasugbu, Batangas at a depth of 116 kilometers.

The quake was felt strongest in Lubang and Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro, at an intensity level of 4, which causes hanging objects to swing noticeably.

Citizens in the capital of Manila also felt the quake at an intensity level of 2.

No damage has been reported from the temblor but Philippine authorities said there will be aftershocks, the report said.
The Philippines
earthquake
5.2 magnitude
Batangas

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles SW Taiwan
2018/07/02 15:53
Philippines to speed up procurement of submarines
2018/06/21 17:22
Japanese prime minister thanks Taiwan President Tsai in Twitter post in wake of Osaka quake
2018/06/20 17:31
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Osaka 
2018/06/18 10:53
Strong earthquake hits Osaka in western Japan
2018/06/18 08:15