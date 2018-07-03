Facebook is buying Bloomsbury AI to tackle fake news: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Facebook is in the process of buying Bloomsbury AI, a British artificial intelligence (AI) company in a bid to tackle the social media site's fake news problem, according to media reports.

Facebook is believed to be forking over around US$23-30 million in a cash and equity deal. The takeover is expected to be an acqui-hire plan to bring on board a fresh team of specialists.

Facebook is believed be keen on using Bloomsbury AI's team and technology to combat fake news and other content-related issues, according to Tech Crunch.

Bloomsbury AI has built an AI product called Cape, which reads text documents and helps machines to evaluate content through a series of questions.

The London-based start-up has received funding from a host of venture capital firms including Fly.VC, Seedcamp and IQ Capital, as well as the University College London Technology Fund and the U.K. government's London Co-investment Fund.

Facebook has previously tried to get a hold of its fake news problem by employing an in-house team of moderators, adding "fake news" tags and placing greater restrictions on how users portray links to third-party websites.