  1. Home
  2. World

Facebook is buying Bloomsbury AI to tackle fake news: reports

Facebook to combat fake news by buying British start-up Bloomsbury AI for up to US$30 million

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/03 15:02

Facebook is making greater efforts to remove fake news (Courtesy of Public Domain Pictures)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Facebook is in the process of buying Bloomsbury AI, a British artificial intelligence (AI) company in a bid to tackle the social media site's fake news problem, according to media reports.

Facebook is believed to be forking over around US$23-30 million in a cash and equity deal. The takeover is expected to be an acqui-hire plan to bring on board a fresh team of specialists.

Facebook is believed be keen on using Bloomsbury AI's team and technology to combat fake news and other content-related issues, according to Tech Crunch.

Bloomsbury AI has built an AI product called Cape, which reads text documents and helps machines to evaluate content through a series of questions.

The London-based start-up has received funding from a host of venture capital firms including Fly.VC, Seedcamp and IQ Capital, as well as the University College London Technology Fund and the U.K. government's London Co-investment Fund.

Facebook has previously tried to get a hold of its fake news problem by employing an in-house team of moderators, adding "fake news" tags and placing greater restrictions on how users portray links to third-party websites.
fake news
Facebook
startup

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei to host first ever ‘Facebook #BuildDay 2018’ event
2018/06/29 19:55
Singaporean companies save 30% on electricity costs through the Blockchain
2018/06/28 20:49
Taiwan’s democracy will not backslide: President Tsai
2018/06/26 19:11
No Facebook for foreigners on Chinese island of Hainan after all
2018/06/23 13:57
Taiwan launches inclusive tech hub, aims to become Asia's best tech startup ecosystem 
2018/06/06 15:34