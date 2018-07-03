Multimedia Advisory: Amazon is Delivering Giant Smile Boxes with Even Bigger Surprises This Prime Day – Video Available on Business Wire’s Website

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Giant Smile boxes will make their way across land and sea to major cities around the world. Get ready to unbox even more than deals this Prime Day – amazon.com/unboxingprimeday. A video is available on Business Wire’s website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702006051/en/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702006051/en/

CONTACT: Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK WASHINGTON ITALY JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL

SOURCE: Amazon.com, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/03/2018 01:05 AM/DISC: 07/03/2018 01:05 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702006051/en