Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 100 001 000 1—3 8 0 Toronto 000 100 001 0—2 5 0

(10 innings)

Fiers, Jimenez (9), Farmer (10), Hardy (10) and McCann; Borucki, Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Oh (10) and Maile. W_Jimenez 4-1. L_Oh 4-3. Sv_Hardy (1).

___

Cleveland 002 403 000—9 11 0 Kansas City 200 001 000—3 8 1

Kluber, Otero (7), Kontos (8), Rzepczynski (9) and Gomes; Junis, Flynn (6), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Kluber 12-4. L_Junis 5-10. HRs_Cleveland, Lindor 2 (23). Kansas City, Merrifield (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 100 001 0—2 6 0 Miami 010 010 000 1—3 12 1

(10 innings)

Eovaldi, Andriese (7), D.Castillo (9), Stanek (10) and Ramos; Chen, Steckenrider (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9), Rucinski (10) and Realmuto. W_Rucinski 3-1. L_Stanek 1-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (11).

___

Boston 030 000 100—4 7 0 Washington 000 101 010—3 9 0

Porcello, M.Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon, Vazquez; Scherzer, Kintzler (7), Collins (8), Kelley (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Porcello 10-3. L_Scherzer 10-5. Sv_Kimbrel (25). HRs_Boston, Betts (21). Washington, Rendon (12), Murphy (1), Harper (21).

___

Chicago 000 000 210—3 11 0 Cincinnati 100 000 04x—5 7 1

Shields, Minaya (7), Avilan (7), Volstad (8), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (7), Floro (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Floro 3-2. L_Volstad 1-5. Sv_R.Iglesias (16). HRs_Chicago, Garcia (5). Cincinnati, Schebler (11).

___

Atlanta 001 200 000 02—5 9 1 New York 101 010 000 00—3 10 1

(11 innings)

A.Sanchez, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9), Minter (11) and Suzuki, Flowers; Loaisiga, Holder (5), Green (7), Chapman (9), Betances (10), Dav.Robertson (11) and Higashioka, Romine. W_Biddle 2-0. L_Dav.Robertson 5-3. Sv_Minter (4). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (7), Camargo (8). New York, Judge (23).

___

Minnesota 001 040 000 0—5 11 2 Milwaukee 100 030 001 1—6 14 2

(10 innings)

Gibson, Reed (6), Rogers (6), Duke (7), Hildenberger (7), Rodney (9), Littell (10) and Wilson; Suter, Williams (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (9), Knebel (10) and Pina. W_Knebel 2-0. L_Littell 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Grossman (4). Milwaukee, Pina (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 101 000 000—2 5 1 Colorado 000 000 32x—5 10 0

Bumgarner, Moronta (7), Blach (8), Dyson (8) and Posey; Freeland, Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 8-6. L_Bumgarner 1-3. Sv_W.Davis (24). HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (11).