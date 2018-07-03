The 10th Anniversary of the Opening of "Toyoko Inn Busan"! We Are Holding a Campaign with Discounts of up to 30% off on Room Rates for Six Hotels in Korea

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--In celebration of the 10 th anniversary of the opening of our Busan location, Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Ota-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Maiko Kuroda) is holding our “Discount Campaign for the 10 th Anniversary of Toyoko Inn Busan” until September 30, 2018.

The discount campaign for the 10th anniversary of Toyoko Inn Busan is underway!! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Campaign URL: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/news/notice/127

About this campaign

Ever since the opening of our first hotel in Busan, South Korea in April 2008, Toyoko Inn has been loved by its Korean customers as well as foreign guests including those in Japan. Currently, Toyoko Inn operates eight hotels in Korea.

This year, 2018, we celebrate the 10 th anniversary of the opening of our first hotel in Korea. We appreciate the continued support you’ve given us and with whole hearts hope for more love going forward, and are holding the “Discount Campaign for 10 th Anniversary of Toyoko Inn Busan”.

[Campaign Summary]

Campaign Details

(1) A 10% discount on the regular rates on weekdays and Sundays. (2) Plus, an additional discount of 3,000 won when you make a reservation on the official homepage of Toyoko Inn. (3) On top of that, an even further discount of 10% (usually a 5% discount) on weekdays (Monday to Saturday) for Toyoko Inn Club card members. A 20% discount on Sundays and public holidays. * With an overlapping discount of (1) - (3), you can receive a discount of 30% or more on certain days. * The above discounts are for room rates only. (4) For all Toyoko Inn single night stays, there are all types of rooms available at no additional charge.

Applicable Period

For lodging dates up until September 30 th

Applicable Hotels

Toyoko Inn Busan Station No.1: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00194 Toyoko Inn Busan Station No.2: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00178 Toyoko Inn Busan Seomyeon: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00221 Toyoko Inn Busan Haeundae No.1: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00242 Toyoko Inn Busan Haeundae No.2: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00256 Toyoko Inn Daejeon Government Complex: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00234

The campaign is being held until March 23, 2019 for “Toyoko Inn Incheon Bupyeong”, which opened in March 2018, and until August 5, 2018 for “Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam”, which is scheduled to open on July 6, 2018.

Toyoko Inn Incheon Bupyeong: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00277 Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/search/detail/00282

Toyoko Inn features

Since the opening of its first location in Kamata, Tokyo in 1986, Toyoko Inn has built a hotel specialized with accommodations based on “Safety, Cleanliness and Comfort” and as of June 22, 2018, the hotel chain has a total of 58,106 rooms, with the largest number of rooms in Japan. With the goal of servicing 10.45 (Japanese pronunciation – Toyoko) million rooms worldwide, following its expansion into Korea, Cambodia, Germany, Philippines, and France it is growing across the entire world, including the US, the UK, Russia and Italy.

With the adoption of the “Principle of One Hotel, One Price” system instead of the “Fluctuating Fee System” in which the room rate changes every day according to the accommodation’s demand, you can always stay at a reasonable rate and we faithfully provide services, such as a hotel being close to a station, facilities that are not overwhelming or underwhelming, free Wi-Fi in all rooms and complimentary breakfast.

In preparation of globalization, hotels that were opened after February 2006 were furnished with beds that are 5 cm longer in length (1,400 mm × 2,030 mm) and bathtubs that are 14 cm longer in length (1,310 mm × 1,610 mm), so the customers with larger body types can get a good night’s rest. Furthermore, for integrated bathtubs, we have eliminated the ceiling height difference in certain rooms for hotels opened after March 2015 and changed the ceiling height from the previous 1,987 mm to 2,100 mm. We have newly installed a rain shower for you to enjoy pleasant showers and changed the shape of bathtubs so as to be rounded to prevent the shower curtain from touching your body. Also, we have introduced the “Duvet style” bedding in hotels opened after January 2018 to help our customers to sleep comfortably and in cleanliness.

