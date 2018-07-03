Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|001
|000
|1—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
|5
|0
Fiers, Jimenez (9), Farmer (10), Hardy (10) and McCann; Borucki, Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Oh (10) and Maile. W_Jimenez 4-1. L_Oh 4-3. Sv_Hardy (1).
___
|Cleveland
|002
|403
|000—9
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|001
|000—3
|8
|1
Kluber, Otero (7), Kontos (8), Rzepczynski (9) and Gomes; Junis, Flynn (6), Adam (9) and Perez. W_Kluber 12-4. L_Junis 5-10. HRs_Cleveland, Lindor 2 (23). Kansas City, Merrifield (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|010
|000
|1—3
|12
|1
Eovaldi, Andriese (7), D.Castillo (9), Stanek (10) and Ramos; Chen, Steckenrider (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9), Rucinski (10) and Realmuto. W_Rucinski 3-1. L_Stanek 1-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (11).
___
|Boston
|030
|000
|100—4
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|101
|010—3
|9
|0
Porcello, Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon, Vazquez; Scherzer, Kintzler (7), Collins (8), Kelley (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Porcello 10-3. L_Scherzer 10-5. Sv_Kimbrel (25). HRs_Boston, Betts (21). Washington, Rendon (12), Murphy (1), Harper (21).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|210—3
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|04x—5
|7
|1
Shields, Minaya (7), Avilan (7), Volstad (8), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (7), Floro (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Floro 3-2. L_Volstad 1-5. Sv_R.Iglesias (16). HRs_Chicago, Garcia (5). Cincinnati, Schebler (11).
___
|Atlanta
|001
|200
|000
|02—5
|9
|1
|New York
|101
|010
|000
|00—3
|10
|1
A.Sanchez, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9), Minter (11) and Suzuki, Flowers; Loaisiga, Holder (5), Green (7), Chapman (9), Betances (10), Dav.Robertson (11) and Higashioka, Romine. W_Biddle 2-0. L_Dav.Robertson 5-3. Sv_Minter (4). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (7), Camargo (8). New York, Judge (23).