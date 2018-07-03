Porcello helps Red Sox beat Scherzer, Nationals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Porcello hit a three-run double off former teammate Max Scherzer and pitched six effective innings, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Porcello got his first career extra-base hit came in the second inning on a 0-2 pitch after the Nationals intentionally walked Jackie Bradley Jr. Porcello drove Scherzer's 96-mph fastball over the head of Juan Soto in left center for his first RBIs since 2009.

Scherzer and Porcello were teammates for five seasons with the Detroit Tigers.

Porcello (10-3) allowed two runs and seven hits. Craig Kimbrel got four outs for his 25th save.

Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy homered for the Nationals. Scherzer (10-5) struck out nine in six innings.

MARLINS 3, RAYS 2, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Yadiel Rivera's infield hit in the 10th inning scored Brian Anderson, lifting Miami to the victory.

Anderson walked against Ryne Stanek (1-2) and took third on a single by J.T. Realmuto. Rivera, who entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth, then pulled a one-hopper up the line.

Third baseman Matt Duffy backhanded the ball and double-clutched in foul territory before making a wild throw home, but the play was ruled a hit.

Tampa Bay has lost 21 one-run games, most in the majors.

Drew Rucinski (3-1) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

REDS 5, WHITE SOX 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Blandino's double in the eighth inning completed Cincinnati's four-run rally.

The Reds loaded the bases with one out against Chris Volstad (1-5). Adam Duvall grounded to first baseman Matt Davidson, who was indecisive. He took several steps toward first before throwing home too late to get Scooter Gennett scoring from third base.

Billy Hamilton followed with a sacrifice fly that tied it at 3, and Blandino's pinch-hit double put the Reds in position for another comeback win. They've trailed in seven of their last 10 victories.

Dylan Floro (3-2) retired two in the eighth. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 16th save in 18 chances.

TIGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Iglesias hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Tigers earned their second straight victory following a season-long 11-game losing streak.

Niko Goodrum tripled off Seunghwan Oh (4-3) with one out and scored the winning run when Iglesias followed with a fly ball to right.

Jeimer Candelario had three hits for the Tigers, who won the season series against the Blue Jays for the first time since 2013. Joe Jimenez (4-1) got the win despite giving up the tying run in the ninth.

After Buck Farmer gave up a leadoff single in the 10th, Blaine Hardy finished for his first career save.

Teoscar Hernandez had two hits for Toronto and drove in a run. Ryan Borucki allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings.