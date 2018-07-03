Two Taiwanese tattoo artists feature at Vietnam’s first tattoo expo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two prominent Taiwanese tattoo artists have been chosen to feature at the Vietnam Tattoo Expo 2018 in Hanoi on July 7-8.

From a contestant pool numbering in the thousands, Taiwanese artists Orient Ching and Josh Lin were chosen to feature at the inaguaral event by a five-member panel.

Orient Ching is a Kaohsiung-based tattoo artist who specializes in traditional and Japanese-inspired styles. He is an organizer for the annual "I Love Tattoo" expo, held in Kaohsiung.

Josh Lin is a Taipei-based tattoo artist who specializes in realism and contemporary styles. He won the Tattoo World Championship at the 2012 Australian Tattoo Expo.

Le The Son, head organizer for the event said the tattoo expo will provide a holistic exhibition of contemporary tattoo styles and culture.

The two-day event will include over 100 tattoo booths and a variety of contests to showcase technique, skill and style. Vendor stalls will also sell a wide range of products.

Workshops on recent advances in tattoo techniques and discussion groups on the state of tattooing are planned across the two-day event.

Music performances throughout each day of the event will also take place.

The tattoo expo is expected to bring in more than 5,000 visitors and will include more than 150 tattoo artists from 16 countries.

Additional feature artists will travel from France, Italy, the Philippines, Portugal, Spain, the UK and Vietnam.

Ann Savage from the Philippines, Tery Do from France and Gau Den, Trung Kien and Nam Phong from Vietnam are the event's other main drawcards.

The Vietnam Tattoo Expo 2018 will be held at the Cultural Friendship Palace in central Hanoi.