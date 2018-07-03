Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 100 001 000 1—3 8 0 Toronto 000 100 001 0—2 5 0

(10 innings)

Fiers, Jimenez (9), Farmer (10), Hardy (10) and McCann; Borucki, Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Oh (10) and Maile. W_Jimenez 4-1. L_Oh 4-3. Sv_Hardy (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 100 001 0—2 6 0 Miami 010 010 000 1—3 12 1

(10 innings)

Eovaldi, Andriese (7), D.Castillo (9), Stanek (10) and Ramos; Chen, Steckenrider (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9), Rucinski (10) and Realmuto. W_Rucinski 3-1. L_Stanek 1-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (11).

___

Boston 030 000 100—4 7 0 Washington 000 101 010—3 9 0

Porcello, Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon, Vazquez; Scherzer, Kintzler (7), Collins (8), Kelley (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Porcello 10-3. L_Scherzer 10-5. Sv_Kimbrel (25). HRs_Boston, Betts (21). Washington, Rendon (12), Murphy (1), Harper (21).

___

Chicago 000 000 210—3 11 0 Cincinnati 100 000 04x—5 7 1

Shields, Minaya (7), Avilan (7), Volstad (8), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (7), Floro (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Floro 3-2. L_Volstad 1-5. Sv_R.Iglesias (16). HRs_Chicago, Garcia (5). Cincinnati, Schebler (11).