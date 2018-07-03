Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|001
|000
|1—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
|5
|0
Fiers, Jimenez (9), Farmer (10), Hardy (10) and McCann; Borucki, Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Oh (10) and Maile. W_Jimenez 4-1. L_Oh 4-3. Sv_Hardy (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|010
|000
|1—3
|12
|1
Eovaldi, Andriese (7), D.Castillo (9), Stanek (10) and Ramos; Chen, Steckenrider (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9), Rucinski (10) and Realmuto. W_Rucinski 3-1. L_Stanek 1-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (11).
___
|Boston
|030
|000
|100—4
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|101
|010—3
|9
|0
Porcello, Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon, Vazquez; Scherzer, Kintzler (7), Collins (8), Kelley (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Porcello 10-3. L_Scherzer 10-5. Sv_Kimbrel (25). HRs_Boston, Betts (21). Washington, Rendon (12), Murphy (1), Harper (21).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|210—3
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|04x—5
|7
|1
Shields, Minaya (7), Avilan (7), Volstad (8), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (7), Floro (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Floro 3-2. L_Volstad 1-5. Sv_R.Iglesias (16). HRs_Chicago, Garcia (5). Cincinnati, Schebler (11).