Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|001
|000
|1—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
|5
|0
Fiers, Jimenez (9), Farmer (10), Hardy (10) and McCann; Borucki, Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Oh (10) and Maile. W_Jimenez 4-1. L_Oh 4-3. Sv_Hardy (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|010
|000
|1—3
|12
|1
Eovaldi, Andriese (7), Castillo (9), Stanek (10) and Ramos; Chen, Steckenrider (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9), Rucinski (10) and Realmuto. W_Rucinski 3-1. L_Stanek 1-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (11).