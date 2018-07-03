  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/03 10:26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 100 001 000 1—3 8 0
Toronto 000 100 001 0—2 5 0
(10 innings)

Fiers, Jimenez (9), Farmer (10), Hardy (10) and McCann; Borucki, Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Oh (10) and Maile. W_Jimenez 4-1. L_Oh 4-3. Sv_Hardy (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 100 001 0—2 6 0
Miami 010 010 000 1—3 12 1
(10 innings)

Eovaldi, Andriese (7), Castillo (9), Stanek (10) and Ramos; Chen, Steckenrider (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9), Rucinski (10) and Realmuto. W_Rucinski 3-1. L_Stanek 1-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (11).