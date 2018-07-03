ADDING MULTIMEDIA All Charges Dismissed Against Vungle Founder Zain Jaffer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--A San Mateo County Judge today dismissed all charges against Zain Jaffer, founder and former CEO of Vungle. (Case Number: 17NF012415A)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702006035/en/

Zain Jaffer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Jaffer, who has maintained his innocence throughout this traumatic ordeal, is thankful to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for taking a closer look at the facts and evidence and dismissing all charges. Mr. Jaffer never abused his children, sexually or otherwise, and never committed any crimes.

“Being wrongfully accused of these crimes has been a terrible experience, which has had a deep and lasting impact on my family and the employees of my business. Those closest to me knew I was innocent and were confident that all of the charges against me would eventually be dismissed,” said Mr. Jaffer. “I want to thank the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for carefully reviewing and considering all of the information and evidence in this case and dropping all the charges. I am also incredibly grateful for the continued and unwavering support of my wife and family, and look forward to spending some quality time with them.”

Mr. Jaffer said he appreciates that justice was served in his case and that he wants to help other people who find themselves in similar situations. “I was incredibly fortunate that I was able to defend myself through the legal system, but I am aware that many others are not. Moving forward, I plan on examining ways that I can help others who are innocent and are seeking to obtain justice.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702006035/en/

CONTACT: Sitrick And Company

Terry Fahn or Stuart Pfeifer

(310) 788-2850

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL

SOURCE: Innocence Legal Team

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/02/2018 10:11 PM/DISC: 07/02/2018 10:10 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702006035/en