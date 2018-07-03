Taiwanese workers to enjoy 6 long weekends in 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Workers in Taiwan will have 115 days off in 2019, with six long weekends, the longest being the nine-day Chinese New Year holiday, three days longer than last year, the announced the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) Monday (July 2).

The 115 days off is the same number seen in 2018, but is one day fewer than 2017 and four fewer than 2016.

Extended public holidays for 2019:

Lunar New Year holiday (9 days): Feb. 2 - Feb. 10

228 Peace Memorial Day (4 days): Feb. 28 - Mar. 3

Children's Day and Tombsweeping Festival (4 days): Apr. 4 - Apr. 7

Dragon Boat Festival (3 days): June 7 - June 9

Mid-Autumn Festival (3 days): Sept. 13 - Sept. 15

Founding Day of the Republic of China (4 days): Oct. 10 - Oct. 13

Whenever a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, officials said the administration will make arrangements to turn it into an extended holiday, while the previous Saturday will be used as an official work day to compensate for the extra day(s) taken off to create the long weekends.

For example, the Peace Memorial Day falls on a Thursday (Feb. 29), so the following day, Friday Mar. 1, will be included to make a four day holiday. The third day (農曆年初三) of the Lunar New Year New, which is traditionally a holiday, falls on Thursday (Feb. 7), therefore the following Friday Feb. 8 will be included to make a nine day holiday.

The PDF version of the calendar can be downloaded here.