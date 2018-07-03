Second lawsuit filed on behalf of another Brazilian mom

CHICAGO (AP) — Immigration lawyers have filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago asking that a 10-year-old Brazilian boy be released to his mother, just days after the same court ordered that another Brazilian boy be freed from an area shelter.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys from Boston on Monday on behalf of 30-year-old Sirley Silveira Paixao and asks for the release of her son, Diego.

Paixao and her son arrived in the U.S. from Brazil on May 22, seeking asylum, and were separated shortly after. She was released on June 13 and has been living in Massachusetts. The boy was taken to Chicago.

Her attorneys hoped the release of the first boy last Thursday would prompt the release of Diego without a lawsuit, but authorities declined.