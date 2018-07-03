  1. Home
3rd earthquake in excess of magnitude 4.0 strikes SW Taiwan within 12 hours

Residents of Chiayi County spooked by 3rd earthquake over magnitude 4.0 to strike southwest Taiwan within 12 hours

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/03 09:21

CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Residents of Southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County were rattled by a third earthquake in excess of magnitude 4.0 to strike the area within 12 hours at 3:36 a.m. this morning (July 3), reported the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 20.5 kilometers east of Chiayi County Hall, at a shallow depth of 15.7 kilometers, based on CWB data. 

An intensity level of 4 was recorded in Central Chiayi City, an intensity level of 3 was felt in Chiayi County, an intensity level of 2 was experienced in Yunlin County, Tainan City and Changhua County, and an intensity level of 1 was registered in Kaohsiung City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

Tuesday morning's quake came a mere 12 hours after twin earthquakes that struck at 3:26 p.m. on Monday, including a magnitude 4.5 that was located 20.2 kilometers east of Chiayi County and a magnitude 4.6 that was situated 19.8 kilometers east of Chiayi County.  

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

 
