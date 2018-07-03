3rd earthquake in excess of magnitude 4.0 strikes SW Taiwan within 12 hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Residents of Southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County were rattled by a third earthquake in excess of magnitude 4.0 to strike the area within 12 hours at 3:36 a.m. this morning (July 3), reported the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 20.5 kilometers east of Chiayi County Hall, at a shallow depth of 15.7 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 4 was recorded in Central Chiayi City, an intensity level of 3 was felt in Chiayi County, an intensity level of 2 was experienced in Yunlin County, Tainan City and Changhua County, and an intensity level of 1 was registered in Kaohsiung City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

Tuesday morning's quake came a mere 12 hours after twin earthquakes that struck at 3:26 p.m. on Monday, including a magnitude 4.5 that was located 20.2 kilometers east of Chiayi County and a magnitude 4.6 that was situated 19.8 kilometers east of Chiayi County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.